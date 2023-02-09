UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines here on Thursday.

According to schedule, power will remain suspended on February 11 from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. from Jandanwala, Dikot Road, Rasiana, Zafar Chowk, Torianwala, Karim Buksh, Darya Ball, Jhamra, Katarian, Al-Hadia, Khawaja Habibullah, Ashraf colony, Ramzan Shaheed, Mureedwala, Pakka Anna feeders. The Peeraywala feeders will remain close from 8 am to 5 pm

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road February From FESCO P

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

28 minutes ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.