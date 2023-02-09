Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines here on Thursday.

According to schedule, power will remain suspended on February 11 from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. from Jandanwala, Dikot Road, Rasiana, Zafar Chowk, Torianwala, Karim Buksh, Darya Ball, Jhamra, Katarian, Al-Hadia, Khawaja Habibullah, Ashraf colony, Ramzan Shaheed, Mureedwala, Pakka Anna feeders. The Peeraywala feeders will remain close from 8 am to 5 pm