SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot here on Tuesday, power supply from Richara, Badiana, Ghunna, Badiana Express, Vario feeders on March (5,12,19), Langraywali, Gopalpur, Rasoolpur, Nikapura, Islamabad Mohallah, Imam Sahib feeders on March (4,7,14,21), Ghouspura feeder on March (21),Habib Pura, Pakki Kotli, Aimenabad Road, Bhadal, Hundal, Anwar Khawaja feeders on March (4,11,18), Greenwood Street, Fort, Model Town, Mubarakpura, Hajipura, Bogra, Circular Road-1, Imam Sahib-1, Tehsil Bazaar, Shahab Road feeders on March (1,5,8,12,15,19), Nangal, Maachi Khokhar, Gohadpur, Mughalpura, Bonkan, Chitti Sheikhan feeders on March (2,6,9,13,16,20), Malkey Kalan, Imtiaz Super Store, Abbott Road, Muradpur Road, Model Town, Kashmir Road, Muslim Town, Marala Road feeders on March (14) and Dalowali, Ghazipur, Kandanpur, Sday Chak, Barath, Garrison, Gul Bahar feeders on March (7) will remain suspended from 08:30am to 2:50pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.