Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines here on Friday.

According to schedule, power will remain suspended on March 04 from 9 am to 1 pm from Lakkar Mandi feeder, from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. DHQ, Assian, Moazam Shah, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road, Raza City, Badshahi Masjid, Dawarr, Sakhi Abdul Wahab, Shah Burhan feeders.