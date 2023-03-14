SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the press release issued here on Tuesday by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from Joriyan, Ugoki, Qazi Chak, HMZ feeders on March (16,20) will remain suspended from 8:30am to 3:30pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.