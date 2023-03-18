UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Published March 18, 2023

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from al-Faisal, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, Masood Abad, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital and Muzaffar Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm while Kanwan Wala, Chunni Rehman and Langar Makhdoom feeders attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday (March 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from DHQ, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab and Shah Burhan feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Faisal, Sheikhupura Road, Paradise, Hamdard-1, Zia Town and Raza Town-1 feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station, Civil Line, DHQ, Jubilee and Abdullah Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chak No.

204 grid station, Cardiology feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, AZ Apparel feeder connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm whereas Raja Road feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will observe loadshedding from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on March 19.

Meanwhile, power supply from People's Colony No.2, Fowara Chowk, Maqbool Road and Kareem Town feeders attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm while all feeders connected with 66-KV Jhang Road, Shams Mill, OTP, 132-KV Chiniot Road, Chak Jhumra, Narwala, Industrial Estate, Agri University, Jaranwala City and Scarp Colony grid stations will observe 50 megawatt load shedding from 6 am to 11 am on Sunday (March 19).

