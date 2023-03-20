Power shutdown notice

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Jhumra City, Pakka Dalla, Parco, Barnala, Rasoolpur, Faisalabad Steel and Kamalpur feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Chak No.208 Road feeder attached with 132-KV Steam Power grid station and Model City feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (March 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Multan Chemical and Allama Iqbal Industrial City feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm, whereas, Kanwanwala, Chunni Rehan and Langar Makhdoom feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load-shedding from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on March 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from Painsara feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Lalian City, Sangra, Wallah and Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeders connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Sadaqat Textile and Gohar Textile grid station will observe shutdown from 10 am to 12 noon on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Nia Lahore-1 and Nia Lahore-2 feeders linked with132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 am to 3:30 pmon March 21, 2023.

