Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Four Season, Roshanwala, Elyas Garden and Dasoha feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm while all feeders connected with 132-KV First Treatand Khadim Steel grid stations will observe shutdown from 11 am to 1 pm onWednesday (March 22).