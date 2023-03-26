Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from FIEDMC, Coca Cola, Karas Paint, Delit JW-II, Orient Material, PA Chem, Hayat Chemia-1, Ghani Surmax, ATH, Aafridi Textile, new Hyundai Nishat-1, Hayat Chemia-2, Time Surmax, ZA Polumand Scarp-1 feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remainsuspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 27, 2023.