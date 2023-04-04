Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Scarp-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Matco Foods, Green Crockery, Megna, Zoomar and AyyanFabrics feeders connected with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station will remain suspendedfrom 7am to 5pm on Wednesday (April 5).