Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Friday announced a power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations on April 8.

According to the notice, supply of electricity will remain suspended for two hours from 6am to 8am from the Fesco colony feeder emanating from a 132kv old thermal grid station.

Power supply will also remain stop from 7amto noon from Faisal/Sheikhupura road, Paradise, Hamdard-I, Zia town, and Raza town-I /Chak No 204; from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Skarp feeder,Ayyab Fabrics, Hayat, Chemia, Ghani Ceramics, Coca Cola, Orient material, Afridi textile, Kars paintand Hyundai Nishat feeders.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Kars April Textile Afridi From Nishat Hyundai P

Recent Stories

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

43 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

1 hour ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.