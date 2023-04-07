(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Friday announced a power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations on April 8.

According to the notice, supply of electricity will remain suspended for two hours from 6am to 8am from the Fesco colony feeder emanating from a 132kv old thermal grid station.

Power supply will also remain stop from 7amto noon from Faisal/Sheikhupura road, Paradise, Hamdard-I, Zia town, and Raza town-I /Chak No 204; from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Skarp feeder,Ayyab Fabrics, Hayat, Chemia, Ghani Ceramics, Coca Cola, Orient material, Afridi textile, Kars paintand Hyundai Nishat feeders.