Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Faisal/Sheikhupura Road, Paradise, Hamdard-1, Zia Town and Raza Town-1/Chak No.

204 feeders linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Scarp-1 feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ayyan Fabrics feeder connected with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station, FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia, Ghani Surmax, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Afridi Textile and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, HyundaiNishat feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 1pmon Monday (April 10).