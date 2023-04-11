Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Ayyan Fabrics feeder linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station, FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia, Ghani Surmax, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Afridi Textile and Karas Paint feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Hyundai Nishat feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Langar Makhdoom feeders originatingfrom 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 5:30 a.m. to 12 noonon Monday (April 17, 2023).