Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Mari (SEL), Bilal Textile, Mema Cotton and Rafi Cotton feeders linked with 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon while Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m.

to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (May 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Riaz Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV ChakNo.582-GB grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 10, 2023.