FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) announced a power shutdown notice in connection with repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for June 1.

According to the notice, supply of electricity will remain suspended from 4:30pm to 7:30pmfrom Hamdard-I, Faisal/Sheikhupura road, Paradise, Zia Town, Raza Town, and Hamdard feeders.