Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Rasool Pura and Ali Road feederslinked with 132-KV University grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, A-4-PGSHF, Model City, al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Makkah City, Gulbehar Colony, new Khannuana, T&N and Garden Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 pmto 7:30 pm while Abdullah Shah Shaheed, Ahmad Nagar and Kanwan Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 2 pm on Wednesday (June 7).

