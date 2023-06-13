Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Kamal Limited, Five Star food Gourmet, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics and Five Star feeders linked with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 9 am while Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala grid station, A-4-PGSHF, Model City, new Khannuana, T&N, al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Makkah City, Gulbehar Colony and Garden Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Rasool Pura and Ali Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Wednesday (June 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will also remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm on June 14.