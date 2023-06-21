UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Published June 21, 2023

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from M Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 10 am while FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Surmax and Daily JW feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Aafridi, Hayat Chemia No.

2, Tapal Textile and Time Surmax feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Aayan Fabrics feeder linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal-IV grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 1 pm on Thursday (June 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from People's Colony No.2, Fowara Chowk, Maqbool Road and Kareem Town feeders connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will also remain suspended from 4:30 am to 7:30 pm on June 22.

