Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Shadman and Cardiology feederslinked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm while Sammundri Road, Katarian, Bahlak, Mahi Chowk and Sarshmeer feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdownfrom 5 am to 8 am on Tuesday (July 18).

