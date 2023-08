FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has announced a power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for August 2.

According to a notice, power supply will remain suspended from 7am to noonfrom TM-I, Ghousia road, and Khayaban colony feeders emanating from 220KV Jarranwalaroad grid station.