Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Chenab Steel, SKP Road and Rehmat Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Nishat Mill-1 and Depot Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Hajwairi Park feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Jhumra Road feederoriginating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pmon Thursday (August 3).

