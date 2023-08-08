Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Roshanwala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Dasoha, Elyas Garden and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, KTM-1, Ghausia Road and Khayaban Colony feeders attached with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Ideal Chowk feeder connected with 132-KV GIS grid station and Canal Road feeder originating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspendedfrom 7 am to 12 noon while Jubilee and Abdullah Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jewan Shah, Tahir Rafiq Textile, Sarfraz Textile, WASA-II, al-Murtaza, Tayyab Textile Mill, Ahmad Enterprises, Ariyan Textile, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fibers, al-Rehman and FAST National University feeders connected with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Marafco feeder attached with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station and Jhumra Road/Raza feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 1 pmon Wednesday (August 8).

