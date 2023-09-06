Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 12 noon while al-Barkat feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station willobserve shutdown from 8 am to 9 am and then from 3 pm to 4 pm on Thursday(September 7).

