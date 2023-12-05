Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown notice

for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion

of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Nawaz Town, Sargodha

Spinning, CTM, Sandal Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Usman Block and Sargodha

Cloth Processing feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended

from 9 am to 1 pm while Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road and Chishtia Park feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (December 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Shadman and Cardiology feeders originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Khannuana, Muhammadi Sharif, Anayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad and Bhowana feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, BL Industrial, Ramdewali, Dawood, Usman Town, al-Hamra Fabrics, Azhar Corporation, 7-JB, Kalash, Sargodha Spinning, Sitara, Motorway City, Millat Town, University Town, FDA City, Rasheed Usman and Shafi Dyeing feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Boreywal Road feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas Bismillah Pur and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khalid Abad and Kausar Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Jungle Sarkar and Ghai feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Miani feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Dijkot City feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 am to 1 pm on December 06.

Meanwhile, power supply from al-Barkat Pura feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 am to 8 am and then from 6 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday (December 6).

