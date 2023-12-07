Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule

for December 9, due to necessary repair, extension and replacement of electric lines.

According to the schedule, electricity supply will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 pm

from new Jinnah Colony, New Rehmatabad and Madanpura feeders linked with 132 KV

University Grid Station.

The power will also remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm from Marafko, Kohe Noor City,

New Medina Town, National Silk Mills and Best Export feeders originating from 66 KV Old

Thermal Grid Station.

The following feeders Rafhan, Farooqabad, Model City, Saeed Colony, Dastgir Colony,

Paci, Susan Road and Fatehabad will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm, while power

supply from Masoodabad feeder linked with 132KV Sammundri road grid station will remain

suspended from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The electricity supply from FIEDMC feeder linked with Industrial City Feeder-I grid station

will also be suspended from 9 am to 3 pm.