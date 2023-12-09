Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Limited has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Limited has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the press release, issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from Muzaffarpur feeder on December 11, 17, 30 will remain suspended from 08am to 1pm for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.