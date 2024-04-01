Power Shutdown Notice
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown
schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines
for April 03.
According to the schedule issued here on Monday, power supply will remain
suspended from Sitara Sapna City and Lasani Town feeders linked with 132 KV
Industrial Estate grid station.
Recent Stories
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wreath laying ceremony held at Nur Khan Air Base for Chinese died in recent terrorist attack2 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on April 152 minutes ago
-
Teachers call for end to centralized exams as FDE defaults on payments2 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 802 encroachments last week22 minutes ago
-
Five kite sellers held22 minutes ago
-
PU Confucius Institute organises certificate distribution ceremony42 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali commemorated with processions across major cities52 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle-trailer collision claims life of man52 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Hafiz Naeem as returned candidate on PS 12952 minutes ago
-
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice1 hour ago
-
Stakeholders commit for safeguarding public health with tobaco policy reforms in KP1 hour ago
-
Sinotec Solar to establish 3 GW solar panel plant in Karachi1 hour ago