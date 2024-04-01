Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown

schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines

for April 03.

According to the schedule issued here on Monday, power supply will remain

suspended from Sitara Sapna City and Lasani Town feeders linked with 132 KV

Industrial Estate grid station.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company April From FESCO

Recent Stories

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

1 hour ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

2 hours ago
 Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chine ..

Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

3 hours ago
 All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan