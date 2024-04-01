Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown

schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines

for April 03.

According to the schedule issued here on Monday, power supply will remain

suspended from Sitara Sapna City and Lasani Town feeders linked with 132 KV

Industrial Estate grid station.