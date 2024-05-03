Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 07:35 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown notice for necessary repair and maintenance of electric line for May 4-5

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown notice for necessary repair and maintenance of electric line for May 4-5.

According to the schedule issued here Friday, the power will remain outage from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra road/Raza city, Moazam Shah, Asian, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Beeranwala, Lahore road, Osmanabad, Muslim Bazar feeders emanating from 132KV Chiniot grid station.

The following feeders Pepsi, Rafhan, Susan Road, Rafhan feeder emanating from 132KV old thermal grid station and Kohi Noor city, National Silk Mills feeders emanating from 66KV old thermal grid station while Khanoana, Muhammadi Sharif, Anayat Ali Shah, Jamia Abad, and Bhowana feeders emanating from 132KV Bhowana grid station will also remain closed.

On May 5, ZA Apparel, K&M, Dhanola industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, and Al-Makkah Export feed feeders emanating from 132KV Millat road grid station will also remain suspended from 8a.m. to 1p.m.

