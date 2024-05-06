Power Shutdown Notice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday
due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Kathoor and Shalimar feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm while al-Khaliq and Tahir Pura feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Momin Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, al-Fareed feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 1 pm on Tuesday (May 7).
Recent Stories
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two minors die after falling into open sewer50 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to address problems of farmers on priority basis: PM Coordinator53 seconds ago
-
Three persons die in road mishap as truck rammed into fodder shop59 seconds ago
-
ACs pay surprise visits to ICT's hospitals; inspect arrangements1 minute ago
-
UAJK to host conference on AJK's economical potential11 minutes ago
-
Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO11 minutes ago
-
Christian students fellowship organises Peace Sports Gala21 minutes ago
-
132 shops sealed, 38 booked over decanting21 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police nab thief, recovered stolen goods31 minutes ago
-
SSP held open court, addresses public complaints31 minutes ago
-
CM meets New York police officers to share experiences, explore ways to train provincial police in N ..31 minutes ago
-
Ministers for Interior, Aviation visit Sialkot Airport51 minutes ago