Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 06:07 PM

Power shutdown notice

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued power shutdown notice for May

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued power shutdown

notice for May, on account of repair, maintenance of electrical lines and

development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Ladhar feeder will remain suspended

on May 12 and 26; power supply from Kot Mana feeder on May (8,15,22,26,29),

Ghoeki, Aadha, Industrial-3 feeders on May (26) and Muradpur, Bonkan, Marala

Road feeders on May (14,18, 21,25) will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Related Topics

Company Gujranwala May From GEPCO

Recent Stories

Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to ..

Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm: CDA Chief

6 minutes ago
 RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colo ..

RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony

6 minutes ago
 More than 111 million collected in govt dues in Ap ..

More than 111 million collected in govt dues in April

6 minutes ago
 US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP ..

US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP Governor

6 minutes ago
 3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed

3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed

15 minutes ago
 Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir ..

Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championshi ..

15 minutes ago
Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evalua ..

Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evaluation towards separation surger ..

15 minutes ago
 Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in B ..

Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident

15 minutes ago
 Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next ..

Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next leader

15 minutes ago
 Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah a ..

Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated

15 minutes ago
 Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama president ..

Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race

15 minutes ago
 Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College

Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan