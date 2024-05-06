Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued power shutdown notice for May

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued power shutdown

notice for May, on account of repair, maintenance of electrical lines and

development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Ladhar feeder will remain suspended

on May 12 and 26; power supply from Kot Mana feeder on May (8,15,22,26,29),

Ghoeki, Aadha, Industrial-3 feeders on May (26) and Muradpur, Bonkan, Marala

Road feeders on May (14,18, 21,25) will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.