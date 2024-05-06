Power Shutdown Notice
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued power shutdown notice for May
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued power shutdown
notice for May, on account of repair, maintenance of electrical lines and
development works.
According to the schedule, power supply from Ladhar feeder will remain suspended
on May 12 and 26; power supply from Kot Mana feeder on May (8,15,22,26,29),
Ghoeki, Aadha, Industrial-3 feeders on May (26) and Muradpur, Bonkan, Marala
Road feeders on May (14,18, 21,25) will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
