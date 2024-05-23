Power Shutdown Notice
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice
for Saturday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from BL Industrial feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Lasani Town feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Moon Textile feeder connected with 132-KV University grid station, al-Warasit feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Canal Road and Fateh Abad feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station, new Awagat feeder attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Muazzam Shah, Asiyan, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad and Muslim Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Pepsi, Susan Road and Rafhan feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, National Silk and Koh-e-Noor City feeders linked with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm on Saturday (May 25).
