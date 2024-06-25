Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme

for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from CTM, Usman Town, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning,

Dawood, Sitara, Rasheed Usman, Ali Town, Sargodha Cloth Processing and Usman Block

feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Gulab, Kararwala, S-II, Jaranwala

Road, Borstal Jail, Nazir Shaheed and Lal Kothi feeders attached with 132-KV Scarp

Colony grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate

grid station, Dholan Wal feeder originating from 132-KV Kamalpur grid station, Chunni

Rehan and Kanwan Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain

suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. while Scarp-I feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra

grid station will observe shutdown from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and then from 2:30 pm

to 3:30 pm on Wednesday (June 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Dijkot feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri

grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 26, 2024.