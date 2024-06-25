Power Shutdown Notice
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme
for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the schedule, power supply from CTM, Usman Town, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning,
Dawood, Sitara, Rasheed Usman, Ali Town, Sargodha Cloth Processing and Usman Block
feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Gulab, Kararwala, S-II, Jaranwala
Road, Borstal Jail, Nazir Shaheed and Lal Kothi feeders attached with 132-KV Scarp
Colony grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate
grid station, Dholan Wal feeder originating from 132-KV Kamalpur grid station, Chunni
Rehan and Kanwan Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain
suspended from 6 a.
m. to 10 a.m. while Scarp-I feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra
grid station will observe shutdown from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and then from 2:30 pm
to 3:30 pm on Wednesday (June 26).
Similarly, electricity supply from new Dijkot feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri
grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 26, 2024.
