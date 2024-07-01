Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Power shutdown notice

The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to a press release issued by the SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Vision, Villanay, Oora feeders on July (7,14,21,28), Gopalpur, Rasulpur, Islamabad, Nizamabad, Nikapura, feeders on July (1,4,8,11,18,22,25,29), Malik Shah Wali, Butter, Ashraf Pura, Kotli Loharan East feeders on July (23,27,30), Badoke, Malkhanwala, Bhopalwala feeders on July (3,10,24,31), Chatti Sheikhan and Machhi Khokhar feeders on July (2,6,9,13,20) will remain sus¬pended from 7:00am to 11:00am.

