Power Shutdown Notice
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 07:09 PM
The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.
According to a press release issued by the SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Vision, Villanay, Oora feeders on July (7,14,21,28), Gopalpur, Rasulpur, Islamabad, Nizamabad, Nikapura, feeders on July (1,4,8,11,18,22,25,29), Malik Shah Wali, Butter, Ashraf Pura, Kotli Loharan East feeders on July (23,27,30), Badoke, Malkhanwala, Bhopalwala feeders on July (3,10,24,31), Chatti Sheikhan and Machhi Khokhar feeders on July (2,6,9,13,20) will remain sus¬pended from 7:00am to 11:00am.
Recent Stories
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management
FESCO shutdown notice
Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report
School set up to educate working children
DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram
FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial c ..
4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, house robberies
27 meters cut off for gas theft
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews arrangements for Muharram Majaa ..
Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Faisalabad
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music2 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management27 seconds ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice28 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report30 seconds ago
-
School set up to educate working children32 seconds ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram33 seconds ago
-
4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, house robberies38 seconds ago
-
27 meters cut off for gas theft40 seconds ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews arrangements for Muharram Majaalis, directs for sec ..2 minutes ago
-
Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Faisalabad41 seconds ago
-
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina24 minutes ago