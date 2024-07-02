Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Ahmad Straw Board, Iqbal Rice Mills,

WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Milliya, Jani Shah, Usman Abad,

Abdullah Fiber and Sakhi Abdullah Wahhab feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial

grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

while State Bank, Rehmat Town,

Agri University, Rasool Pura, Saeed Abad, Madan Pura, General Hospital, Khayaban

Garden, Ismail Road, Iqbal Stadium and Moon Textile feeders attached with 132-KV

Agri University grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 03).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar and

al-Awwal feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will also remain

suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 03, 2024.