Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Power shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Ahmad Straw Board, Iqbal Rice Mills,

WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Milliya, Jani Shah, Usman Abad,

Abdullah Fiber and Sakhi Abdullah Wahhab feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial

grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

while State Bank, Rehmat Town,

Agri University, Rasool Pura, Saeed Abad, Madan Pura, General Hospital, Khayaban

Garden, Ismail Road, Iqbal Stadium and Moon Textile feeders attached with 132-KV

Agri University grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 03).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar and

al-Awwal feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will also remain

suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 03, 2024.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Bank Chiniot July Textile From FESCO

Recent Stories

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidat ..

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

4 minutes ago
 Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secr ..

Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

4 minutes ago
 ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-I ..

ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll

4 minutes ago
 Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly ..

Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi

4 minutes ago
 Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate ..

Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year

11 minutes ago
Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points

11 minutes ago
 Tourism Ministry: Visitor spending in Kingdom exce ..

Tourism Ministry: Visitor spending in Kingdom exceeds SAR45 billion in First Qua ..

4 seconds ago
 Robbers loot ATM in Lakki Marwat

Robbers loot ATM in Lakki Marwat

6 seconds ago
 Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

58 minutes ago
 Rupee shed 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 03 paisa against Dollar

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan