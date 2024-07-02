Power Shutdown Notice
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the schedule, power supply from Ahmad Straw Board, Iqbal Rice Mills,
WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Milliya, Jani Shah, Usman Abad,
Abdullah Fiber and Sakhi Abdullah Wahhab feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial
grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
while State Bank, Rehmat Town,
Agri University, Rasool Pura, Saeed Abad, Madan Pura, General Hospital, Khayaban
Garden, Ismail Road, Iqbal Stadium and Moon Textile feeders attached with 132-KV
Agri University grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 03).
Similarly, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar and
al-Awwal feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will also remain
suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 03, 2024.
