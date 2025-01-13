Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced power shutdown

schedule for January 14.

According to the schedule issued here Monday, power will remain suspended

from 9a.m. to 5p.m.

from Millat road, Rasoolpur, Muslim Town, Crescent board,

DTM, Ghosia Abad, University Town, Noorpur, Klash, Azhar Corporation, FDA,

Shafi Dying, Abu-Bakr Block, Al-Hamra Fabrics, Zafar Fabrics, CTM, Seven JB,

Baseline industrial, Nawaz Town, Mubarak Processing, Sandal, Dry Port, Usman

Town, Ram Diwali, Sargodha Road, Ali Town, Millat Town, Sargodha Spinning,

Samanah, Motorway City, Sitara Textile, Rasheed Town, Usman Block, and

Sargodha cloth processing feeders.

The power will also remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm from Ghosia Abad,

Eden Orchard-I, Eden Orchard-II, Millat Road, Dawood and Sitara feeders.

