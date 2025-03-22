(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd on Saturday has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair,maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the press release issued by SDO construction,power supply from Chitti Sheikhan,Gohadpur,Machhi Khokhar,Nangal,Mughalpura and Bonkan feeders on March (24,27) will remain suspended from 8:00am to 12:00pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.