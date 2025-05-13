Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Published May 13, 2025

Power shutdown notice

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to a press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot here on Saturday, the power supply from Kaman-wala, Kundanpur, Dalowali, Gul Bahar feeders on May (18,22), Abbott Road and Court Road feeders on May (19) and Malik Shah Wali and Butter Road feeders on May (19,22,26) will remain suspended from 9:00am to 01:00pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

