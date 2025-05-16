SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Gujranwala Electric Power Supply Company (GEPCO) has issued a schedule of power shutdown notice in various areas of Sialkot for necessary repairs.

According to a press release, issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply will be suspended from in Kaman-wala, Kundanpur, Dalowali, Gul Bahar feeders on May (18, 22), Abbott Road, Court Road feeders on May (19) and Malik Shah Waliullah and Butter Road feeders on May (19, 22, 26) from 9:00am to 1:00pm for necessary repairs and development works.