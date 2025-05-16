Power Shutdown Notice
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Gujranwala Electric Power Supply Company (GEPCO) has issued a schedule of power shutdown notice in various areas of Sialkot for necessary repairs.
According to a press release, issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply will be suspended from in Kaman-wala, Kundanpur, Dalowali, Gul Bahar feeders on May (18, 22), Abbott Road, Court Road feeders on May (19) and Malik Shah Waliullah and Butter Road feeders on May (19, 22, 26) from 9:00am to 1:00pm for necessary repairs and development works.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power shutdown notice6 minutes ago
-
Research Cell inaugurated at LGH to boost medical innovation6 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to Armed Forces at Martyrs’ Memorial6 minutes ago
-
Gilani lauds armed forces’ valor, nation’s unity on Youm-e-Tashakur16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds ceremony on Youm-e-Tashakur16 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at FIEDMC16 minutes ago
-
PTA crackdown against illegal tampering, cloning of mobile phone handsets16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet to meet on May 2016 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to address issue of out-of-school children26 minutes ago
-
One killed, 8 injured in Jamshoro road accident26 minutes ago
-
Youm-e Tashakur celebrated in Balochistan to pay tribute to armed forces26 minutes ago
-
Nation shown solidarity against Indian aggression: Karim36 minutes ago