UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Aminpur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Jhal Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m.

to 2:00 p.m. while Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (June 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders of 132-kV JK Tech grid station, FAC-1, Garments City, Tricon, Sadaqat Limited, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning and Bamani Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV VAC FIEDMC grid station and Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon whereas Khalid feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on June 26.

Meanwhile, power supply from Toba Road feeder originating 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (June 26, 2019).

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Vac Gojra June 2019 Textile All From FESCO

Recent Stories

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

9 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

41 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

42 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

56 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.