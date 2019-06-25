(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Aminpur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Jhal Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m.

to 2:00 p.m. while Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (June 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders of 132-kV JK Tech grid station, FAC-1, Garments City, Tricon, Sadaqat Limited, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning and Bamani Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV VAC FIEDMC grid station and Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon whereas Khalid feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on June 26.

Meanwhile, power supply from Toba Road feeder originating 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (June 26, 2019).