Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Hasan Limited, Malari and Shalimar feeders from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while new Jinnah Colony, Rasool Pura and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (July 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from Munir Abad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeed Abad and Ali Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Mansoorwala and Bhola Pir feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. whereas Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and al-Murtaza feeders from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station and Faisalabad Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe load shedding from 7:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon on July 22.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Pur, Yasrab and Jubilee feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, Lona and FAG feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Saboana feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 22, 2019.

