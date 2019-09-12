Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued a shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines in various feeders.

According to the notice, electricity will remain suspended on September 13 from 8am to 1 pm from Darul Ihsan, Khan Steet, LCM, DATA Street, Peoples Colonoy No 2, Chaoudri Street, Dost Street, Hilal Road, Bhaiwala, 500 KV Gatti, PARCO, Gatti and Chenab feeders.

The power will also remain suspended on same day from 7am to 11am from Mongi Road feeder and from 9am to 2 pm from Interloop, Jarranwala Road, Raza Abad, Madina Abad, Liaqatabad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing, Gulifshan Colony, NAYYAB, GM Abad, Marzipura, Rehmanabad, Qadirabad, Ahmedabad, Subhanabad, Sidhupura, Faizabad and Aminpur feeders.