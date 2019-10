The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

FAISALABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Malari, Mongi Road, Gohar International and Scarp feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m.

to 12:00 noon while Khiyaban Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Fakhar Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Hamdard-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Steap Power grid station, Muslim Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Amin Pur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, al-Khaliq and Thikriwala feeders from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m.

to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (October 07, 2019).