Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Gaushala feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Farooq Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Sultan Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Minara and Mangoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Lahore Road and Jani Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Sargodha Spinning feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Jaranwala Road and Hasan Spinning-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00am to 1:00pm while WASA-II, Tayyab Textile, Ahmad Enterprises and Ariyan Industry feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00am to 11:00am on Monday (October 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Tahir, Rafiq, Sarfraz, Kashmir Wood and Abdulah Fabrics feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 10:00am to 11:00am whereas Jhal Khannuana, Jhang Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bilal, Chaudhary Street and Rehmania feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00am to 11:00am on October 07.

Meanwhile, power supply from Railway Road, Lal Shah, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Shalimar, Gulberg and Hasan Limited feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6:00am to 6:00pm while Riaz Abad, Langar Makhdoom, Ahmad Nagar, Lalian, Owais Qarni Mill and Noor Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 10:00am to 2:00 pm on Monday (October 27).