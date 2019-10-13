Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for repair and maintenance of power lines from October 15 to Oct 4 from 9am to 1pm.

According to schedule, issued by XEN Operations FESCO 1st division, the electric supply would be suspended for necessary repair and maintenance from different 132 grid stations and 11kV feeders in various areas of Sargodha.

The electric supply would remain suspended on Oct 15 from 132 Krana grid station and 11kV feeders including 49-tail, Charnali and Hyderabad feeders while 132kV grid station Luddaywala and 11kV grid staion Luddaywala, 132 grid station Sargodha city and 11kV feeder Downstream and 132kV grid station of 126 SB and Wilayat Shah feeder on Oct 16.

The electricity would also remain suspended from 11kV feeders including 11kV feeder Chakian, Asianwala on Oct 17, Karkhanabazar, Ahlieawan, Charnali and Hyderabad, 49 Tail on Oct 22 from 9am to 1pm.