FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Jhang Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station would remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (December 01).