Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on Monday on account of necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the FESCO, the power supply from all feeders of 66-KV Ashiyana grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port and Samana feeders from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16.

Similarly, electricity supply from Sir Syed and Kareem Town feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Sheikh Colony, Kamal Abad and al-Rehman feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sitiana Road and Harianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Sheeraza and Kanjwawni feeders from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Sehrash Textile Mills, Pakka Anna, Nia Lahore-II, Syed Abad-II and HAR Textile Mills feeders from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura, Kashmir Road, Faiz Abad, Khurdpur and Langrana feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, City, Naradada and Garh feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Mujahid Abad, Dasoha, al-Masoom and Chistian Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jhamra and Bahlak feeders from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Faisal, Muneer Abad and Qaim Sain feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Gojra Road feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri grid station, Amin Pur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Khalid, Torian Wala and Noor Mehal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Railway Road feeder from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Nawaz Town and Dry Port feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Forest Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Canal Road and Rodala feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Taja Beerwala andMeenara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Lalian City and Noor Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Factory Area feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and all feeders of 132-KV Sitiana Chemical grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 16, 2019.