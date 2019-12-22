FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released a power shutdown notice in connection with repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for December 23.

According to the notice, electricity will remain suspended from Zahid Gee feeder emanating from 132KV grid station from 9am to 1pm and Muzafar Shaheed feeder emanating from 132KV thikriwala grid station from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

asf/asm