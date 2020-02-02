(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Wapda City and Khurarianwala City feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while Pride, Ziyarat, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning and Ideal feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Noor Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Taj Colony, new Jinnah Colony and Gulshan Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (February 04).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ashraf Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on February 04, 2020.