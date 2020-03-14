Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from NIAB-II, islam Pura, Data, Children Hospital, Atomic Energy, Sheikh Colony and Jhang Road feeders from 132-KV Jhang Road Faisalabad grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. while Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Gulfishan, Kausar Abad, Sarshmeer, NIAB-1, Sadhar, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, PAF, Dhandra, Gardana, Sabzi Mandi, Muhammad Pura, Kamal Abad, Gulberg, Elyas Park, Judgewala and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday (March 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bhaiwala feeder from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. whereas Haq Baho, Sant Singh Road, Islamia Park, Civil Lines, DHQ and Cardiology feeders from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 15.

Meanwhile, power supply from Tariqabad feeder from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while Rasiyana feeder from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 15, 2020).