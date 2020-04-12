UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana and al-Mehmood feeders from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. while Canal Road and National Silk Mill feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station, Fateh Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Rafhan feeder from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m.

to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday (April 15, 2020).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Neeli April 2020 From National Silk And Rayon Mills Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

19 minutes ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

49 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

1 hour ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

NYUAD launches virtual exchange programme connecti ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.