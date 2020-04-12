Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana and al-Mehmood feeders from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. while Canal Road and National Silk Mill feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station, Fateh Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Rafhan feeder from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m.

to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday (April 15, 2020).