Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Al-Habib, Lyallpur Chemical, Islampura, ATM, Barala, Rodala, Lahore Road, Dana Abad and Canal Road feeders from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Chawla Enterprises feeder originating from 132-KV VAC grid station, Gohar, Ahmad Jamal and Saboana feeders connected to 132-KV Khurarianwalagrid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. onTuesday (August 11, 2020).